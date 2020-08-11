Advertisement

Iron Mountain approves back to school plan

There were no public comments, but the superintendent says he looks forward to speaking with parents and students alike.
Iron Mountain Public Schools' billboard
Iron Mountain Public Schools' billboard(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Mountaineers can return to in-class learning if they choose. the plan for back to school, was approved unanimously Monday night, by the Iron Mountain school board of education.

“It feels good to get that behind us. And now we can make this plan public,” said the Iron Mountain School’s superintendent, Jerry Sardina.

Now, parents can have more conversations with the district administrators, regarding the three options: back to the classroom, virtual or the hybrid approach. If students choose to return to the building, masks will be mandatory.

“I feel that our plan is going above and beyond what the governor’s road map has guided us through this,” said Sardina.

Most of the meeting took part virtual. There were no public comments, but the superintendent says he looks forward to speaking with parents and students alike.

“Certainly, people will have questions and there may be accommodations,” said Sardina.

Iron Mountain also talked about their new student and parents’ handbook, that will be brought into this new academic year. This outlines what is expected of students.

‘We’re going to do our very best and they are going to get a good education,” said Sardina.

The plan will be posted on the Iron Mountain School’s website.

The school district will also have a parent information meeting at 5 p.m. central time on Thursday. It will be in the Iron Mountain High School auditorium for all grades. That meeting will be on YouTube for those who choose not to attend.

