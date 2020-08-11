Four rescued in Schoolcraft Township after near drowning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office in Schoolcraft Township responded to Big Traverse Beach on August 11 at 2:33 p.m. to a report of four people drowning in Lake Superior.

An eight-year-old girl was swept out by the current and while three others attempted to save her, they were also taken out by the current.

Several people on the beach assisted with inflatable tubes and were able to get all four people to shore.

A 12-year-old boy from lower Michigan was taken to the Aspirus Keweenaw emergency room. He was later airlifted to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story with more information as we receive it.

