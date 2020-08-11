Back Forty update from Aquila Resources

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Aquila Resource’s website, Back Forty is Aquila’s 100 percent owned development stage project.

“There’s a lot of opportunity here. It’s good to be a first mover on this belt,” said Barry Hildred, CEO of Aquila Resources.

A mine – located in Stephenson – that’s rich with minerals.

“This region has been experiencing a bit of a mining resurgence. Both states, Wisconsin and Michigan, have recently updated their mining laws,” said Hildred

Aquila has invested more than $95 million into this project. It has also received all four major permits needed to move forward – including the mining permit.

“We, again, continue to advance Back Forty working on getting us site compliant with all of our permits. Permits have a number of conditions associated with them,” said Hildred.

The company plans to be ‘shovel ready’ by 2022. This will supply several jobs.

“During construction it’s a bit of a surge so it’s 400 to 500 jobs will be required,” said Hildred.

