A dry and warm trend unfolds

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A dry air mass has moved in behind a cold front. This will keep humidity low as dewpoints will stay in the 40s to 50s for the next couple of days. Sunshine will also prevail as high pressure moves in. It will be unseasonably warm for the rest of the week with highs trending around above normal.

Today: Sunny, dry and breezy with southwesterly winds gusting around 25mph

· Highs:  Low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and warm

· Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the Great Lakes

Thursday: Partly sunny and continued warmth

· Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

· Highs: Low to mid 80s

Sunday: Scattered showers

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Clouds decreasing and cooler

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

