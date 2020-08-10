Advertisement

UPDATE: 18 COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Sunday

Seven counties have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan increased by 18 coronavirus cases Sunday.

Delta County reported six new cases. Marquette County added four new cases today. Alger, Dickinson and Menominee Counties all reported two new cases, while Chippewa and Ontonagon each reported one new COVID-19 case.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

As of August 9 at 7:00 p.m. there have been a total of 646 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 224 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

Out of the 44,574 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.29 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 9.

Michigan reported 514 new cases Sunday, so the state’s total cases are up to 87,403. Two new deaths were reported statewide. Three cases that were previously reported as deaths by MDHHS has been updated and corrected which means 6,249 people in Michigan have actually died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 63,636.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 testing at NMU has started; Five positive test so far

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Five people test positive so far at NMU COVID-19 testing.

Back to School & Beyond

Move-in days begin at NMU

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
The process of moving in is made even more complicated for students and administration alike

News

Golf Tournament rescheduled due to rain

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Amarah's Light golf tournament rescheduled to August 29.

News

Can drive success despite rainy weather

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Proceeds of can drive get recycled back into Marquette community.

Latest News

News

Trump Victory field office holds grand opening in Marquette

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
The office located at 148 W. Washington Street will be the local headquarters for various Republican activities.

News

Marquette Country trails busy on what would have been Ore 2 Shore weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
This weekend would have been the Ore 2 Shore Mountain Bike Epic. Unfortunately, the race was canceled due to COVID-19 complications.

News

UPDATE: 23 COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Saturday

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon's cases doubled in one day.

News

Homicide case underway after human remains identified

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT
|
By Steve Asplund
Michigan State Police are now investigating the death of a missing Marquette man as a homicide.

News

Hotplate asks for parent feedback on new Student Art Enrichment Program

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Doug Lindblom
Staff is developing an Art Enrichment Program for the fall. Artists and teachers are working on lessons and projects to take place at Hotplate’s two locations, as well as some classes that can be offered virtually. As families continue to work through possible learning changes due to COVID-19, the hope is this program could help fill possible art educational gaps.

State

Food Security Council created in Michigan

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The Council is tasked with identifying and analyzing the origins of and solutions for food insecurity in Michigan.