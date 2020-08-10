UPDATE: 18 COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan increased by 18 coronavirus cases Sunday.

Delta County reported six new cases. Marquette County added four new cases today. Alger, Dickinson and Menominee Counties all reported two new cases, while Chippewa and Ontonagon each reported one new COVID-19 case.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

As of August 9 at 7:00 p.m. there have been a total of 646 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 224 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

Out of the 44,574 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.29 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 9.

Michigan reported 514 new cases Sunday, so the state’s total cases are up to 87,403. Two new deaths were reported statewide. Three cases that were previously reported as deaths by MDHHS has been updated and corrected which means 6,249 people in Michigan have actually died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 63,636.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.