Room at the Inn needs more volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Room at the Inn Warming Center is looking for more volunteer help.

Executive Director Nick Emmendorfer says volunteer help has gradually tapered off since the start of the pandemic.

In the beginning, Emmendorfer says people were regularly bringing in meals for the homeless, and the center was able to utilize the Superior Dome for some of its services. Now, he says those efforts have died down.

Emmendorfer says one of the biggest needs right now is volunteers to work a short shift Friday evenings to manage operations. Currently, he has to have one of the shelter staff fill that role, which is becoming a large added expense to the shelter’s budget.

