Advertisement

Room at the Inn needs more volunteers

Executive Director Nick Emmendorfer says volunteer help has gradually tapered off since the start of the pandemic.
By Tony Smitherman
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Room at the Inn Warming Center is looking for more volunteer help.

Executive Director Nick Emmendorfer says volunteer help has gradually tapered off since the start of the pandemic.

In the beginning, Emmendorfer says people were regularly bringing in meals for the homeless, and the center was able to utilize the Superior Dome for some of its services. Now, he says those efforts have died down.

Emmendorfer says one of the biggest needs right now is volunteers to work a short shift Friday evenings to manage operations. Currently, he has to have one of the shelter staff fill that role, which is becoming a large added expense to the shelter’s budget.

To find out more about how you can volunteer with Room at the Inn, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

July, August Mackinac Bridge crossings similar to 2019

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
On Sunday, August 9, the Mackinac Bridge had its first day that surpassed that same day in 2019.

News

18 year old arrested for OWI in Houghton County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Troopers say the driver lost consciousness and hit two buildings before the truck caught on fire.

VOD Recordings

NMU outlines move-in, testing process for students

Updated: 1 hours ago
NMU students started moving into residence halls Saturday. COVID-19 testing is part of the move-in process.

VOD Recordings

Getting into a school routine after 5 months without one

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dr. Francis Darr, UPHS-Marquette pediatrician, explains how families can transition back into a routine

Latest News

Political News

Congressman Jack Bergman offers commentary

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Bergman continues to work on new legislation to help veterans

News

Can drive receives 50,000 cans

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Moosewood Nature has been continuing their can drive for four months.

News

UPDATE: 18 COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Sunday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Seven counties have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases Sunday.

News

COVID-19 testing at NMU has started; Five positive test so far

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Five people test positive so far at NMU COVID-19 testing.

Back to School & Beyond

Move-in days begin at NMU

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
The process of moving in is made even more complicated for students and administration alike

News

Golf Tournament rescheduled due to rain

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Amarah's Light golf tournament rescheduled to August 29.