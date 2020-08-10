NORTHIRON Church distributes dairy products to community members

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming volunteered their time on Monday to help out members of the community.

In partnership with an organization called Convoy of Hope, 1,400 boxes packed with dairy products were delivered to the church Monday morning. Each box has milk, cream cheese and French onion dip inside.

Throughout the day, volunteers loaded the boxes into cars pulling into the parking lot. In all, NORTHIRON Church helped feed an estimated 1,000 families during the event.

“We like to be in our community, we like to support and help people that have need, or just be able to be there for people. This is an unknown time for a lot of people, so we thought it would be a great opportunity to come in and bring support,” said Travis Ryan, Assistant Pastor at NORTHIRON Church.

NORTHIRON Church also partners with Feeding America on the first Thursday of each month for a food distribution event.

