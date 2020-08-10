Advertisement

Newberry prison sees cases increase among inmates, staff

Newberry Correctional Facility in Luce County has 29 confirmed prisoner cases and two confirmed staff cases as of Sunday afternoon.
Michigan Department of Corrections logo. (MDOC Graphic)
Michigan Department of Corrections logo. (MDOC Graphic)(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 cases in one eastern U.P. prison are increasing.

According to the running case list compiled by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Newberry Correctional Facility in Luce County has 29 confirmed prisoner cases and two confirmed staff cases as of Sunday afternoon.

According to a representative from the MDOC, the first case was discovered in a staff member on August 1. Two prisoner units were first tested on August 4, and staff members have been offered testing as well.

The MDOC says in addition to typical recommendations like regular hand washing and social distancing, all employees and prisoners must wear face masks at all times. The department of corrections also says units are being quarantined and not allowed to interact with any other units.

More testing is taking place this week for Newberry inmates and staff members so additional coronavirus cases could emerge.

Statewide, the MDOC has performed 58,645 tests, as of 1:30 p.m. August 9. The department of corrections says prisoners are tested whenever they are set to parole, discharge, or move locations. They are not allowed to move until results come back, the MDOC says.

Here is the running list of inmate testing in U.P. prisons:

  • Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 871, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 872
  • Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 814, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 817
  • Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,310, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 2,330
  • Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,518, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,1517
  • Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 887, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 887
  • Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,052, Prisoners confirmed: 29, Prisoners negative: 1,023

Staff have also been tested, but there are only confirmed case statistics and deaths provided by the MDOC. There have been no staff deaths in Upper Michigan.

  • Alger Correctional Facility - 0 cases confirmed
  • Baraga Correctional Facility - 4 cases confirmed
  • Chippewa Correctional Facility - 1 case confirmed
  • Kinross Correctional Facility - 0 cases confirmed
  • Marquette Branch Prison - 0 cases confirmed
  • Newberry Correctional Facility - 2 cases confirmed

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New Zealand marks 100 days of coronavirus elimination

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease.

National

New Zealand remains coronavirus free

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
New Zealand has reached 100 days without a locally-spread coronavirus case.

Coronavirus

Police: Rape suspect killed accuser after release from Va. jail due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJLA Staff
After a car chase, authorities say they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken into custody but died from his injuries just days later.

Political News

States on hook for billions under President Trump’s unemployment plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Schools mull outdoor classes amid virus, ventilation worries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Concerns about school infrastructure are adding momentum to plans in some districts, even in colder climates, to take classes outdoors for the sake of student and teacher health.

National

US passes 5 million known coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
More than 44% of the known COVID-19 cases come from five states: California, Florida, Texas, New York and Georgia.

National

Top US health official meets with Taiwan president about coronavirus response

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is the most senior U.S. official to visit Taiwan in over 40 years.

Political News

Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.

Political News

Trump’s end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution.

Coronavirus

Georgia school with large crowds reports positive cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The principal of North Paulding High School in a suburb west of Atlanta sent a letter Saturday to parents disclosing the positive tests.