Newberry prison sees cases increase among inmates, staff

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 cases in one eastern U.P. prison are increasing.

According to the running case list compiled by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Newberry Correctional Facility in Luce County has 29 confirmed prisoner cases and two confirmed staff cases as of Sunday afternoon.

According to a representative from the MDOC, the first case was discovered in a staff member on August 1. Two prisoner units were first tested on August 4, and staff members have been offered testing as well.

The MDOC says in addition to typical recommendations like regular hand washing and social distancing, all employees and prisoners must wear face masks at all times. The department of corrections also says units are being quarantined and not allowed to interact with any other units.

More testing is taking place this week for Newberry inmates and staff members so additional coronavirus cases could emerge.

Statewide, the MDOC has performed 58,645 tests, as of 1:30 p.m. August 9. The department of corrections says prisoners are tested whenever they are set to parole, discharge, or move locations. They are not allowed to move until results come back, the MDOC says.

Here is the running list of inmate testing in U.P. prisons:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 871, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 872

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 814, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 817

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,310, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 2,330

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,518, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,1517

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 887, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 887

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,052, Prisoners confirmed: 29, Prisoners negative: 1,023

Staff have also been tested, but there are only confirmed case statistics and deaths provided by the MDOC. There have been no staff deaths in Upper Michigan.

Alger Correctional Facility - 0 cases confirmed

Baraga Correctional Facility - 4 cases confirmed

Chippewa Correctional Facility - 1 case confirmed

Kinross Correctional Facility - 0 cases confirmed

Marquette Branch Prison - 0 cases confirmed

Newberry Correctional Facility - 2 cases confirmed

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information becomes available.

