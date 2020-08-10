Advertisement

More storms today

Front brings storms and relief from the humidity
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front will move across the area today with storms ahead of it. Showers move in during the morning on the west end. Then, storms begin to fire up after midday in the central and east. A few could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. After the front clears out high pressure moves in by tomorrow with clear skies and a drier mass. Plus, the temperature trend remains above normal with highs in the 80s.

Today: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

  • Highs: Low 70s west, upper 70s to low 80s elsewhere

Tuesday: Sunny, dry and warm

  • Highs: Mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Sunny, dry and warm

  • Highs: Mid 80s interior, upper 70s along the Great Lakes

Thursday: Sun and clouds with continued heat

  • Highs: Mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot

  • Highs: Mid 80s interior, upper 70s along the Great Lakes

