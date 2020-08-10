More storms today

A cold front will move across the area today with storms ahead of it. Showers move in during the morning on the west end. Then, storms begin to fire up after midday in the central and east. A few could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. After the front clears out high pressure moves in by tomorrow with clear skies and a drier mass. Plus, the temperature trend remains above normal with highs in the 80s.

Today: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

Highs: Low 70s west, upper 70s to low 80s elsewhere

Tuesday: Sunny, dry and warm

Highs: Mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Sunny, dry and warm

Highs: Mid 80s interior, upper 70s along the Great Lakes

Thursday: Sun and clouds with continued heat

Highs: Mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot

Highs: Mid 80s interior, upper 70s along the Great Lakes

