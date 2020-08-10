Advertisement

Lingering rain & storms possible Monday

Drier, less humid weather will prevail through the remainder of the work week.
By Shawn Householder
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heavy rain and strong storms shift from west to east across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Sunday night into Monday. Spotty wind and hail damage is possible along with localized runoff and drainage problems.

Monday: Lingering morning showers and storms will shift eastward. Drier weather will develop from west to east through the day.

Highs: near 80° Seasonally warm, mostly dry weather is forecast through the remainder of the week.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and dry.

Highs: Near 80° into the 80s inland.

Fair & dry weather will rule through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

