July, August Mackinac Bridge crossings similar to 2019

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preliminary numbers of Mackinac Bridge crossings show this July and August are only slightly behind 2019.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says July is not audited yet, but the unaudited numbers for the entire month were about 93.5% of July 2019 numbers. So far in August, unaudited numbers are about 95% of 2019.

On Sunday, August 9, the Mackinac Bridge had its first day that surpassed that same day in 2019. Only by 51 vehicles, but the Mackinac Bridge Authority says it still remarkable to be hitting the 2019 numbers. It is sooner than the MBA predicted for getting close to normal.

Bridge crossing numbers have been closely watched since Memorial Day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer loosened some coronavirus-related restrictions in Upper Michigan and Northern Michigan, leaving tighter rules in place for the rest of the state.

