Advertisement

July, August Mackinac Bridge crossings similar to 2019

On Sunday, August 9, the Mackinac Bridge had its first day that surpassed that same day in 2019.
A view of the Mackinac Bridge traffic, looking south from the tollbooths, on July 3, 2020
A view of the Mackinac Bridge traffic, looking south from the tollbooths, on July 3, 2020(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preliminary numbers of Mackinac Bridge crossings show this July and August are only slightly behind 2019.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says July is not audited yet, but the unaudited numbers for the entire month were about 93.5% of July 2019 numbers. So far in August, unaudited numbers are about 95% of 2019.

On Sunday, August 9, the Mackinac Bridge had its first day that surpassed that same day in 2019. Only by 51 vehicles, but the Mackinac Bridge Authority says it still remarkable to be hitting the 2019 numbers. It is sooner than the MBA predicted for getting close to normal.

Bridge crossing numbers have been closely watched since Memorial Day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer loosened some coronavirus-related restrictions in Upper Michigan and Northern Michigan, leaving tighter rules in place for the rest of the state.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

18 year old arrested for OWI in Houghton County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Troopers say the driver lost consciousness and hit two buildings before the truck caught on fire.

News

Room at the Inn needs more volunteers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Smitherman
Executive Director Nick Emmendorfer says volunteer help has gradually tapered off since the start of the pandemic.

VOD Recordings

NMU outlines move-in, testing process for students

Updated: 1 hours ago
NMU students started moving into residence halls Saturday. COVID-19 testing is part of the move-in process.

VOD Recordings

Getting into a school routine after 5 months without one

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dr. Francis Darr, UPHS-Marquette pediatrician, explains how families can transition back into a routine

Latest News

Political News

Congressman Jack Bergman offers commentary

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Bergman continues to work on new legislation to help veterans

News

Can drive receives 50,000 cans

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Moosewood Nature has been continuing their can drive for four months.

News

UPDATE: 18 COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Sunday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Seven counties have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases Sunday.

News

COVID-19 testing at NMU has started; Five positive test so far

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Five people test positive so far at NMU COVID-19 testing.

Back to School & Beyond

Move-in days begin at NMU

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
The process of moving in is made even more complicated for students and administration alike

News

Golf Tournament rescheduled due to rain

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Amarah's Light golf tournament rescheduled to August 29.