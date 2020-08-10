Advertisement

Houghton storm adds to road damage

A recent storm in the Houghton-Hancock area has added to already considerable road damage.
Construction will soon begin on the US 41 Rail Trail
Construction will soon begin on the US 41 Rail Trail(Connor Veenstra)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Road Commission spent the morning of August 10th assessing the damage caused by a thunderstorm the night before. According to county engineer Kevin Harju, road shoulders received the most damage, but the storm also impacted parts of Massie Road, which had sustained previous damage in the Father’s Day flood two years ago.

“We’ll try to get that back up in shape so that it can get through another winter,” said Harju, “because the construction won’t take place until next summer for a final repair on it. So, we’ll probably be busy at least for the rest of this week, probably doing repairs from that rain event.”

This storm is an inconvenience for the commission, putting them on a tight schedule in an already short repair season.

“A lot of the projects were getting close and this sets us back another week,” said Harju, “and our construction season’s really short so... it’s frustrating for everybody...”

The cost of the operation has yet to be determined, as the Commission is still assessing the damage, but the estimate falls between $40-50 thousand. Reports from around the area say that the rain reached to just below 5 inches in depth. Harju asks for the motoring public’s patience as they work on the roads as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Art event at Marquette Maritime Museum teaches kids about Lake Superior Folklore

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
In collaboration with the Marquette Maritime Museum, the Liberty Children's Art Project held an outdoor art event. Children first heard stories of some creatures reportedly spotted by sailors on Lake Superior. Then, it was time for them to use their imagination to recreate or make up their own sea story with their art.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan increase by 24, 22 recoveries reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The Michigan Department of Corrections is also reporting 31 cases at the Newberry Correctional Facility.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Coast Guard shares how to stay safe in dangerous waters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Petty Officer Terry Bailey shares important tips on how to stay safe if you're in rip currents.

Latest News

News

9th Street Project update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The project is scheduled to be completed in October.

News

NORTHIRON Church distributes dairy products to community members

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
In partnership with an organization called Convoy of Hope, 1,400 boxes packed with dairy products were delivered to the church Monday morning. Each box has milk, cream cheese and french onion dip inside. Throughout the day, volunteers loaded the boxes into cars pulling into the parking lot. In all, NORTHIRON church helped feed an estimated 1,000 families during the event today.

News

UPDATE: Name released of man who died in Baraga County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
A 56-year-old man died after a crash near the Pines Convenience store Friday afternoon.

News

Mobile mammography unit coming to Hannahville Indian Community next month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
On site breast cancer screening will be offered September 21 and 22 in the Hannahville Indian Community.

Coronavirus

Newberry prison sees cases increase among inmates, staff

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Newberry Correctional Facility in Luce County has 29 confirmed prisoner cases and two confirmed staff cases as of Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - August 9, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gary McDowell.