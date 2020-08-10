Houghton storm adds to road damage

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Road Commission spent the morning of August 10th assessing the damage caused by a thunderstorm the night before. According to county engineer Kevin Harju, road shoulders received the most damage, but the storm also impacted parts of Massie Road, which had sustained previous damage in the Father’s Day flood two years ago.

“We’ll try to get that back up in shape so that it can get through another winter,” said Harju, “because the construction won’t take place until next summer for a final repair on it. So, we’ll probably be busy at least for the rest of this week, probably doing repairs from that rain event.”

This storm is an inconvenience for the commission, putting them on a tight schedule in an already short repair season.

“A lot of the projects were getting close and this sets us back another week,” said Harju, “and our construction season’s really short so... it’s frustrating for everybody...”

The cost of the operation has yet to be determined, as the Commission is still assessing the damage, but the estimate falls between $40-50 thousand. Reports from around the area say that the rain reached to just below 5 inches in depth. Harju asks for the motoring public’s patience as they work on the roads as quickly as possible.

