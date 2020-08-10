Advertisement

Hancock man arrested on child porn charges

32-year-old Justin Henry-Allen Covert faces several counts related to possessing child porn.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A Houghton County man was arrested after a recent investigation by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

32-year-old Justin Henry-Allen Covert, of Hancock, was arrested on Wednesday, August 5. Covert is charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated, three counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP says Covert was arraigned on Friday, August 7, in Houghton County. He was issued a $100,000 bond, cash or surety.

The investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber Tip, MSP says.

Further investigation led to locating a residence in the city of Hancock where the suspect was residing. A search warrant of the home netted multiple internet capable devices and evidence.

Later, an arrest warrant was issued, and MSP says Covert was arrested without incident.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

