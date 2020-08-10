COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan increase by 20, 15 recoveries reported

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 20 Monday, but 15 recoveries were also reported.

Menominee County added seven new cases, while Dickinson and Luce counties each increased by three. Gogebic and Ontonagon counties added two cases apiece, while Chippewa, Iron and Marquette counties increased by single cases.

The 15 new recoveries inlcude Menominee County adding six, Chippewa County reporting four, Delta County increasing by three recoveries, and Gogebic County added two. No new deaths were reported.

As of Monday, August 10 at 4:40 p.m., there have been a total of 681 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 239 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death. On August 10, the U.P. added 20 new cases.

Also, the Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 31 COVID-19 cases at the Newberry Correctional Facility in Luce County. Those cases includes two staff members and 29 inmates. Inmate cases are not included in totals for Luce County. Learn more about these cases here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, have eight COVID-19 patients. Mackinac Straits Hospital has four hospitalized patients, none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have four total patients, with one of those in the ICU as of Monday, August 10. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 44,998 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.30 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 10.

Michigan reported 557 new cases Monday, so the state’s total cases are up to 87,960. Eight new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,257 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 63,636.

