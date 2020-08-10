Advertisement

Congressman Jack Bergman offers commentary

Bergman continues to work on new legislation to help veterans
Congressman Bergman visits with his constituents in Marquette
Congressman Bergman visits with his constituents in Marquette
By Shawn Householder
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Congressman Bergman says he continues to work on new legislation that would further protect military veterans living with mental health issues, PTSD and anxiety.

He calls it the Improve Act.

According to Congressman Bergman, 20 veterans take their own lives each day in the United States. 70% of those veterans are outside of the Veterans Administration system according to the Congressman. That means efforts to help those veterans from within the VA system are not enough.

“My bill allows the VA through existing money, not new money to provide grants to local behavioral health providers and different organizations that can reach the veterans. It’s come back out of the Senate right now. We’ll probably be voting on it in the House here in the not too distant future,” Congressman Bergman announced.

As a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general, Congressman Bergman says he has what it takes to lead Michigan into the future, while other key figures may lack the experience.

“I think the Governor has struggled because of her lack of leadership jobs before being a governor. She’s not a bad person. She just didn’t have the experience to confront a pandemic,” Congressman Bergman remarked.

Meanwhile, Bergman says he deserves your vote on November 3 because he continues to create positive change for the people of Michigan.

“I’ll stand on my record of getting things done. One simple small project that languished for 30 years, the Soo Locks. Guess what, we’re moving dirt. I’ve got some other infrastructure projects on the line that we’ve already begun. That’s why they should vote for me, because I’ve already got the ball rolling,” Congressman Bergman declared.

