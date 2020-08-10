Advertisement

Coast Guard shares how to stay safe in dangerous waters

Little Presque Isle
Little Presque Isle(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After several calls of swimmers being swept into the deep waters at Little Presque Isle, the Marquette Coast guard shared some tips on how to stay safe.

Petty Officer Second Class Terry Bailey stresses the importance of using flotation devices when out in the water such as life jackets, life rings or anything if that nature that can keep you afloat.

Also, stay in constant communication with friends and family so they know when and where you are at all times.

If you’re ever in a rip current, Officer Bailey shared important advice.

“We’re taught from early on, if you find yourself caught in a rip current, to swim out of it,” Bailey said. “You don’t want to try and swim against it because that’s what’s going to cause that fatigue. That’s what’s going to cause people to lose that physical exertion that they’re giving to try and swim against something that you’re not going to win.”

The last tip he gave is always to know your physical capabilities and be aware of your surroundings.

