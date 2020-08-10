Can drive receives 50,000 cans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Moosewood Nature Center continued their can drive this weekend.

The center has been collecting cans for about four months now.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. they open their doors for people to drop their cans off.

So far, Moosewood board member Erik Johnson said they've raised about 5-thousand dollars which adds up to about 50,000 cans.

He also said he appreciates most when people clean the cans before dropping them off.

“One of the really important things, that I’d like to say, is that I’m grateful for a lot of people that are going to some extremes of cleaning these cans,” Johnson said. “We’ve had people bleaching them and washing them. At least, it keeps this veteran safe and healthy.”

The proceeds will go towards taking care of the reptiles and keeping the lights on. They will continue collecting cans until the end of August.

