Art event at Marquette Maritime Museum teaches kids about Lake Superior Folklore

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Fourth-Eighth grade students got creative and learned about Lake Superior Folklore.

In collaboration with the Marquette Maritime Museum, the Liberty Children's Art Project held an outdoor art event. Children first heard stories of some creatures reportedly spotted by sailors on Lake Superior. Then, it was time for them to use their imagination to recreate or make up their own sea story with their art.

For the kids, the event gave them a great opportunity to safely get out of the house and learn something new.

“It’s really fun. We rarely get to do this in these unknown times, so it’s pretty interesting,” said Claire Rom, a Fourth Grader at the event.

The Liberty Children’s Art Project has been holding outdoor learning events all summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.