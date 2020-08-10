A Warm, Dry Week is Expected
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Sunny, warm but less humid
Highs: mainly 80s
Wednesday: Sunny, continued warm
Highs: 80s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, little change in temperature
Highs: mostly 80s
Friday: Sun mixing with more clouds, chance of showers developing at night
Highs: around 80 into the 80s
Look for another unsettled weekend with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday into early Sunday followed by a cooling trend.
