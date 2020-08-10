A Warm, Dry Week is Expected

Tuesday: Sunny, warm but less humid

Highs: mainly 80s

Wednesday: Sunny, continued warm

Highs: 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, little change in temperature

Highs: mostly 80s

Friday: Sun mixing with more clouds, chance of showers developing at night

Highs: around 80 into the 80s

Look for another unsettled weekend with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday into early Sunday followed by a cooling trend.

