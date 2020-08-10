Advertisement

9th Street Project update

Nearly two miles of roads will be repaved
Construction workers along 9th St. in Gladstone.
Construction workers along 9th St. in Gladstone.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Gladstone has been looking to renovate city roads for quite some time.

“About 4 years now it’s been in the works and it’s just the right time to do it,” said Barry Lund, Public Works Director for the City of Gladstone.

This project, the 9th Street Project, will cover nearly two miles of roads.

“Curb and gutters, two miles of underground utilities are being replaced at the same time,” said Lund.

And the price tag? According to the city manager back in April, the city will pay $66,000 for the project.

“There’s an assessment involved in it if it is in front of your home. The bond is being paid back through the DDA,” said Lund.

The 9th Street Project is scheduled to be finished by October.

A business owner along 9th St. reached out to TV6 saying he wasn’t told this project would cost him anything. Then he received a bill for the construction along his property. Other businesses in the area had similar things to say. TV6 reached out to the city for clarification on this, but they haven’t responded to our requests for comment.

For now, the project manager is asking for your patience as the project finishes up.

“It’s coming to an end here. Matter of fact, next week the pavers are supposed to be here to get the first coat on most of the streets. It’s winding down,” said Lund.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coast Guard shares how to stay safe in dangerous waters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Petty Officer Terry Bailey shares important tips on how to stay safe if you're in rip currents.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan increase by 20, 15 recoveries reported

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The Michigan Department of Corrections is also reporting 31 cases at the Newberry Correctional Facility.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

NORTHIRON Church distributes dairy products to community members

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
In partnership with an organization called Convoy of Hope, 1,400 boxes packed with dairy products were delivered to the church Monday morning. Each box has milk, cream cheese and french onion dip inside. Throughout the day, volunteers loaded the boxes into cars pulling into the parking lot. In all, NORTHIRON church helped feed an estimated 1,000 families during the event today.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Name released of man who died in Baraga County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
A 56-year-old man died after a crash near the Pines Convenience store Friday afternoon.

News

Mobile mammography unit coming to Hannahville Indian Community next month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
On site breast cancer screening will be offered September 21 and 22 in the Hannahville Indian Community.

Coronavirus

Newberry prison sees cases increase among inmates, staff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Newberry Correctional Facility in Luce County has 29 confirmed prisoner cases and two confirmed staff cases as of Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - August 9, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gary McDowell.

News

Hancock man arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
32-year-old Justin Henry-Allen Covert faces several counts related to possessing child porn.

News

July, August Mackinac Bridge crossings similar to 2019

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
On Sunday, August 9, the Mackinac Bridge had its first day that surpassed that same day in 2019.