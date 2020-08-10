9th Street Project update

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Gladstone has been looking to renovate city roads for quite some time.

“About 4 years now it’s been in the works and it’s just the right time to do it,” said Barry Lund, Public Works Director for the City of Gladstone.

This project, the 9th Street Project, will cover nearly two miles of roads.

“Curb and gutters, two miles of underground utilities are being replaced at the same time,” said Lund.

And the price tag? According to the city manager back in April, the city will pay $66,000 for the project.

“There’s an assessment involved in it if it is in front of your home. The bond is being paid back through the DDA,” said Lund.

The 9th Street Project is scheduled to be finished by October.

A business owner along 9th St. reached out to TV6 saying he wasn’t told this project would cost him anything. Then he received a bill for the construction along his property. Other businesses in the area had similar things to say. TV6 reached out to the city for clarification on this, but they haven’t responded to our requests for comment.

For now, the project manager is asking for your patience as the project finishes up.

“It’s coming to an end here. Matter of fact, next week the pavers are supposed to be here to get the first coat on most of the streets. It’s winding down,” said Lund.

