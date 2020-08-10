Advertisement

18 year old arrested for OWI in Houghton County crash

Troopers say the driver lost consciousness and hit two buildings before the truck caught on fire.
(NBC15)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORCH LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An 18-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after crashing his truck into two buildings Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. on M-26 near M Avenue in Torch Lake Township. Police were called for a truck on fire.

Troopers say the driver lost consciousness and ran off the roadway, swiping the east side of the Drive Thru Depot Coffee Shop, and crashing into the R.J. Dion Construction Building where the truck caught on fire.

The driver was able to escape with no injuries.

The Drive Thru Depot and the R.J. Dion building both suffered significant damage. The R.J. Dion building also started on fire but was quickly put out by the Torch Lake Township Fire Department.

Troopers say alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. The 18 year old was arrested for operating while intoxicated and was taken to the Houghton County Jail.

