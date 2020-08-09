Trump Victory field office holds grand opening in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Trump Victory, the combined effort of the Republican National Committee, Trump campaign, and Michigan Republican Party held the grand opening of their Marquette County field office Saturday.

Congressman, Jack Bergman was in attendance to help kickoff the 2020 local campaign to re-elect Donald Trump for his second term as President of the United States.

Terry Bowman, the Co-Chair of the Michigan Republican Party and the national Chair of the Workers for Trump Coalition also spoke to the crowd of roughly 40 people, offering ways the GOP can achieve success in November.

Bowman says Republicans need to retain control over the State House in Lansing and elect a Republican senator in John James.

Meanwhile Congressman Bergman said the office located at 148 W. Washington Street will be the local headquarters for various Republican activities, including traditional grassroots door-knocking, flyers, rallies and social media campaigns, all in preparation for Election Day on November 3.

“This is about bringing out all of our citizens to help them understand the gravity and seriousness of the November election. It’s to encourage everyone to vote because it’s a right that was fought for. That’s what this rally is about, energizing people who understand what it means to say ‘promises made, promises kept,’” Congressman Bergman declared.

Congressman Bergman went on to say he is confident President Trump will be re-elected, simply due to his track record over the past four years.

“The voter turnout is going to be high on both sides. But the people understand, especially here in the U.P. what it means to provide an economy that enables jobs and families to prosper. That’s why people are going to come out to vote for Donald Trump,” Congressman Bergman announced.

