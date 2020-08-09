Move-in days begin at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Roughly 700 freshmen attending Northern Michigan University moved into their residence halls Saturday.

Students start by checking in at the Northern Center, where they’re issued parking passes, student IDs and dorm keys.

Each student also takes a COVID-19 test, receiving results within 48 hours.

Megan Donovan is a freshman Theater Technology & Design Major from Tecumseh, Michigan. Donovan says she and her roommate must maintain a constant state of awareness at all times, not just while moving into the Woods.

“If one of us is exposed we both have to go in quarantine for 14 days. One of the old dorms will be our quarantine hall,” Donovan declared.

After the shallow nasal swab, then the real work begins.

This year, the process of moving in is made even more complicated for students and administration alike thanks to COVID-19. Students must schedule a three-hour window to move everything they’ll need to get through the school year.

Students may also have more work to do while moving in. While parents are allowed inside public spaces such as the lobby at the Lodge, they are not allowed to enter the living areas of the residence halls.

Masks are required indoors, making the heat and humidity that much more oppressive. But with a little sisu, these freshmen will soon settle into college life.

“The social distancing makes it different. You have to be careful of how many people are on the elevator. It says only one per elevator and you have to make sure to keep your mask on at all times inside. It’s really hot and humid in there. And there’s no air conditioning in there. So I’m glad that’s done,” Donovan exclaimed.

With the move out of the way, students can focus on what is sure to be a memorable semester ahead.

“It’s going to be interesting. I was really hoping for all my classes to be face-to-face. But I have two hybrid, one online and one face-to-face class. So that’s going to be interesting for me because I don’t do well with online situations,” Donovan announced.

Move-in days will continue at NMU through August 16.

Watch your TV6 Morning News Monday from 5-7 am EDT for more in depth coverage of getting back to school and beyond.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.