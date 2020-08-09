Marquette Country trails busy on what would have been Ore 2 Shore weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

This weekend would have been the Ore 2 Shore Mountain Bike Epic. Unfortunately, the race was canceled due to COVID-19 complications.

That didn't stop mountain bikers from around the country making their way to the Upper Peninsula this weekend. Noquemanon Trail Network executive director Lori Hausworth says, the trails have been busy this summer, and today was one of the busiest days yet.

“It looks like a lot of people didn’t change their travel plans, which is great,” said Hausworth. “A lot of people do come here, they’ll do a long weekend even when it is an Ore 2 Shore event year, they’ll come in early, do some rides and then stay late and do rides, whether it’s right in Marquette or Munising, Copper Harbor, things like that so it’s really impactful across the UP.”

Hausworth was at the trailhead in Marquette on Saturday selling new NTN gear and raising funds to make up for the cancelation of this weekend’s race. You can make a donation here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.