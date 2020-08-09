Advertisement

Golf Tournament rescheduled due to rain

Amarah's Light golf tournament rescheduled to August 29.
Amarah's Light golf event
Amarah's Light golf event(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A golf tournament had to be rescheduled Saturday due to the rain but many people still came out to celebrate Amarah’s Light.

Amarah is one of three triplets the Filizetti family lost five years ago.

To celebrate her life and bring other grieving families together, Amarah’s parents host a different event each year in her honor.

Previous events include a princess walk, but this year they decided to do an event for the adults.

Amarah’s father, Wayne Filizetti, said the support is especially important this year as the world deals with a pandemic.

“I can’t express how much it means to me being able to help families fight grief,” Filizetti said. “I think this year is a little bit different because we’re all fighting grief on different levels with COVID and I think that’s important. So, everyone wants to get into the fight and that’s what we try to do.”

The golf tournament will be rescheduled to August 29 at Gentz’s Homestead Golf Course in Chocolay Township.

