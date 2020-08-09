Advertisement

COVID-19 testing at NMU has started; Five positive test so far

(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is conducting COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff.

To date, the University has conducted 3,800 tests and received 900 results, five of which were positive. None of the positives reside on campus.

Contact tracing has been initiated. This communication to the University community of the cases is following the guidelines of the Department of Education and the Clery Act.

According to an alert NMU sent out, due to privacy laws, no other information about the individuals will be provided. NMU is working closely with the Marquette County Health Department.

“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance, and we implore all to follow the latest prevention guidelines that have been published widely, specifically, mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding large gatherings,” the alert said. “According to the CDC, anyone who feels sick should seek medical advice by first calling a medical professional. A medical professional is in the best position to recommend whether further action is needed.”

For the latest updates and information about NMU’s response to the ongoing coronavirus situation, visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f%2f%2fnmu.edu%2fcovid.&c=E,1,L2Yl5sRvVpiX8520corfIxtGcZgXUWCQn57D57G8mmMRS_DeuOMTmDC06Pg9QyWIqKjXv__EYmK2QMb9upM2EpkrrBdSrVduAH_x3TQUtQ,,&typo=1

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

