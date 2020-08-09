Advertisement

Can drive success despite rainy weather

Marquette Lions Club can drive
Marquette Lions Club can drive(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club hosted a can drive Saturday so they can give back to the community.

Members of the club stood out in the rain at Lakeside Lions Park to collect the cans.

A U-Haul truck was needed to hold the bags and bags of cans that were donated.

In the spring, the Lions club had a can drive that raised about $8,000. That money was donated to a project for pediatric cancer.

This time, member Emily Herman said the donations will go towards projects in Marquette.

“Everyone’s been holding off on bringing them back to the stores because they’ve been standing in line and there’s a $25 limit,” Herman said. “So people have been saving them and this is a great way to have them donated. We had such a good turn out last time; we figured this time we will have another great turnout and this time we can keep all the funds for projects in Marquette.”

Marquette Lions Club is celebrating 101 years since they were established.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump Victory field office holds grand opening in Marquette

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Householder
The office located at 148 W. Washington Street will be the local headquarters for various Republican activities.

News

Marquette Country trails busy on what would have been Ore 2 Shore weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Markle
This weekend would have been the Ore 2 Shore Mountain Bike Epic. Unfortunately, the race was canceled due to COVID-19 complications.

News

UPDATE: 23 COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon's cases doubled in one day.

News

Homicide case underway after human remains identified

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Steve Asplund
Michigan State Police are now investigating the death of a missing Marquette man as a homicide.

Latest News

News

Hotplate asks for parent feedback on new Student Art Enrichment Program

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Doug Lindblom
Staff is developing an Art Enrichment Program for the fall. Artists and teachers are working on lessons and projects to take place at Hotplate’s two locations, as well as some classes that can be offered virtually. As families continue to work through possible learning changes due to COVID-19, the hope is this program could help fill possible art educational gaps.

State

Food Security Council created in Michigan

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The Council is tasked with identifying and analyzing the origins of and solutions for food insecurity in Michigan.

News

Historic Michigamme restaurant will close indefinitely

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Mt. Shasta will close temporarily Sunday. If they don't receive job applications soon, then they might have to close their doors permanently.

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer reinstates protections for Michigan workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Under the executive order, employers must treat employees who stay home when they are sick as if he or she were taking medical leave.

News

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build event continues for second day

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Remi Murrey
This week-long event is hosted by the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity to get women busy with their hands, and give Bialkowski the dream he always wanted.

Coronavirus

Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
The governor pointed to an uptick in cases and noted that many students will return to in-person instruction over the next month.