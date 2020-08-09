Can drive success despite rainy weather

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club hosted a can drive Saturday so they can give back to the community.

Members of the club stood out in the rain at Lakeside Lions Park to collect the cans.

A U-Haul truck was needed to hold the bags and bags of cans that were donated.

In the spring, the Lions club had a can drive that raised about $8,000. That money was donated to a project for pediatric cancer.

This time, member Emily Herman said the donations will go towards projects in Marquette.

“Everyone’s been holding off on bringing them back to the stores because they’ve been standing in line and there’s a $25 limit,” Herman said. “So people have been saving them and this is a great way to have them donated. We had such a good turn out last time; we figured this time we will have another great turnout and this time we can keep all the funds for projects in Marquette.”

Marquette Lions Club is celebrating 101 years since they were established.

