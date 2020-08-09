Advertisement

Another round of heavy rain and strong storms expected Sunday evening

There's a chance for some wind and hail damage through Sunday night
Karl Bohnak's Forecast for 8/6/2020
By Shawn Householder
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mostly dry, sunny, warm & humid conditions continue through early to mid-afternoon Sunday. Strong storms could produce heavy rainfall and localized wind & hail damage, initially over the western U.P. this afternoon. Activity will shift eastward through Sunday evening and overnight.

Sunday: Patchy dense fog possible in the morning. Otherwise, warm and quite humid, sun mixed with clouds. Be ready for scattered evening storms and heavy rain.

Highs: mainly 80s

Monday: Lingering morning showers and storms will shift eastward. Drier weather will develop from west to east through the day.

Highs: near 80° Seasonally warm, mostly dry weather is forecast through the remainder of the week.

