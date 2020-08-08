Advertisement

UPDATE: 23 COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Saturday

Ontonagon's cases doubled in one day.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan increased by 23 coronavirus cases Saturday.

Gogebic County reported ten new cases. Ontonagon County five of their ten total cases today. Marquette County reported four new cases while Mackinac County added two cases. Chippewa and Alger each reported one new COVID-19 case.

No new deaths were reported Saturday.

As of August 8 at 3:00 a.m. there have been a total of 646 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 224 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

Out of the 42,029 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.29 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 8.

Michigan reported 698 new cases Saturday, so the state’s total cases are up to 86,889. Three new deaths were reported statewide, two of those deaths were identified during a Vital Records review, which means 6,250 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 63,636.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

