Advertisement

Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68

Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.
Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.

Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his “generosity, passion” and sense of humor.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” said the group that awards the annual Golden Globes for excellence in TV and movies.

The Argentinian-born Soria grew up and worked in Italy for L'Espresso before becoming a Los Angeles resident in 1982. Continuing to write for the weekly and for the daily La Stampa, he covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology.

But his real love was interviewing “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” the organization said.

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he was in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving twice before as president, his current tenure began in 2019.

A memorial is planned but details weren’t immediately available, said the group, which cited an unidentified Soria family member in its announcement of his death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

National

Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed, including pilots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces.

Political News

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Roxanne Reid
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses Trump's acceptance speech, negotiations on the next relief bill, and mail-in voting

Political News

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

Latest News

News

Hotplate asks for parent feedback on new Student Art Enrichment Program

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Staff is developing an Art Enrichment Program for the fall. Artists and teachers are working on lessons and projects to take place at Hotplate’s two locations, as well as some classes that can be offered virtually. As families continue to work through possible learning changes due to COVID-19, the hope is this program could help fill possible art educational gaps.

Coronavirus

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.

State

Food Security Council created in Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Council is tasked with identifying and analyzing the origins of and solutions for food insecurity in Michigan.

Coronavirus

No masks, no travel restrictions at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
South Dakota motorcycle rally to go on without mask mandates.

News

Historic Michigamme restaurant will close indefinitely

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Mt. Shasta will close temporarily Sunday. If they don't receive job applications soon, then they might have to close their doors permanently.

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer reinstates protections for Michigan workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Under the executive order, employers must treat employees who stay home when they are sick as if he or she were taking medical leave.