Homicide case underway after human remains identified

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A homicide investigation is underway into the death of Jody Dean Howe of Marquette.

On August 4, Michigan State Police at the Negaunee Post, found unidentified human remains in an undisclosed location in Marquette County.

Police have positively identified the remains as those of Jody Dean Howe, a white male, who would have been 59 years old Sunday, August 9.

At the time police discovered the remains, the identity of the subject and the cause of death were unknown. A forensic autopsy was performed on August 6 at WMed Health at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan, leading to Howe’s identification.

State Police say the investigation has moved from a missing person to a homicide investigation. Howe was reported missing in August of 2019. He was last seen on video surveillance at Meijer in Marquette on August 23, 2019 at 9:56 A.M.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information about the disappearance of Howe, to contact the MSP Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922 and ask for Detective Sergeant Kevin Ryan.

