The Humidity Increases Along with the Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms
Best Chance of Rain Saturday
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday: More humid, but mainly cloudy…a good chance of showers/thunderstorms in the morning west, morning to mid-day central and mid-day to afternoon east
Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest west where some sunshine should appear in the afternoon
Sunday: Warm and quite humid, sun mixed with clouds, a chance of a shower or thunderstorm
Highs: mainly 80s
Monday: Chance of a period of showers and thunderstorms
Highs: near 80
Plan on warmer than average temperatures through much of next week. After Monday’s shower chance, dry weather should prevail through the rest of the week.
