The Humidity Increases Along with the Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

Saturday: More humid, but mainly cloudy…a good chance of showers/thunderstorms in the morning west, morning to mid-day central and mid-day to afternoon east

Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest west where some sunshine should appear in the afternoon

Sunday: Warm and quite humid, sun mixed with clouds, a chance of a shower or thunderstorm

Highs: mainly 80s

Monday: Chance of a period of showers and thunderstorms

Highs: near 80

Plan on warmer than average temperatures through much of next week. After Monday’s shower chance, dry weather should prevail through the rest of the week.

