The Humidity Increases Along with the Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

Best Chance of Rain Saturday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday: More humid, but mainly cloudy…a good chance of showers/thunderstorms in the morning west, morning to mid-day central and mid-day to afternoon east

Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest west where some sunshine should appear in the afternoon

Sunday: Warm and quite humid, sun mixed with clouds, a chance of a shower or thunderstorm

Highs: mainly 80s

Monday: Chance of a period of showers and thunderstorms

Highs: near 80

Plan on warmer than average temperatures through much of next week.  After Monday’s shower chance, dry weather should prevail through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

