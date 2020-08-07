Advertisement

Testing in Gogebic as county numbers rise

The Western UP Health System will be testing in Gogebic this weekend as number of cases rises.
Car-side COVID testing
Car-side COVID testing(Connor Veenstra)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western U.P. Health System will be holding a COVID-19 testing site in Watersmeet August 8th as infection numbers rise in Gogebic County.

The testing will be held at the Northern Waters Casino in conjunction with the Lac Vieux Desert tribe. The testing will begin at 9am Central and end at 2pm Central.

The test comes to Gogebic as higher infection numbers come in from county reports.

“They’ve topped over a hundred cases and they’ve done that in a relatively short period of time, so we are trying to bring in additional testing resources to those communities,” explained Kate Beer, a Western U.P. Health officer. “The first will be the testing site at Watersmeet on Saturday and then we will be bringing in the Michigan National Guard for another test site in conjunction with the Iron Wood public safety and the Western U.P. Health Department on Wednesday August 12th.”

One theory behind the rising numbers is the increased interaction between the U.P. and Wisconsin. As people become more open to moving around and interacting with one another in larger groups, they become more careless with their safety precautions. Funerals and weddings have been particularly large transmission grounds.

“We just wanna remind everyone that it can take a little while for test results to come back just because there is a back log at many of the state and commercial labs currently,” said Beer. “So when you are tested, just to be careful and to try to quarantine as much as possible until you get your test results back. And if you do get a call from the Health Department saying that you’re positive, please be real honest about where you’ve been and who you’ve been around because it could really make a difference in someone’s life.”

You can find whether there’s a COVID test in your area on the U.P. Health System website. There is no registration required for the tests.

