Plane skids off runway in India, some injuries reported

Indian news reports said an Air India Express flight with 191 passengers on board skidded off a runway while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — An Air India Express flight with 191 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India, an official said. News reports said some people were injured.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft. He said details about injuries were not immediately known. Indian news reports said some injured people had been hospitalized.

The news reports said the passengers were evacuated from the aircraft.

The NDTV news channel said the plane flew from Dubai to Kozhikode in southern India.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

