MPSC to hold public hearing on Enbridge’s request for sitting authority to replace, relocation Line 5

Members of the public wishing to make comments are urged to register in advance because of the high number of people expected to participate.
(Michigan Public Service Commission and Enbridge Energy logos)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold an electronic public hearing on Aug. 24 to take input on Enbridge Energy LP’s request for siting authority of its plans to relocate a segment of the Line 5 pipeline to a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Members of the public wishing to make comments are urged to register in advance because of the high number of people expected to participate.

The hearing will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. The meeting will take place virtually with public participation by telephone, consistent with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order 2020-154 permitting electronic meetings to preserve the public’s health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MPSC in June established a full hearing process on Enbridge Energy’s proposed relocation of approximately four miles of the Line 5 pipeline, the 645-mile interstate pipeline that spans both Michigan peninsulas to transport light crude oil, natural gas liquids and propane. Enbridge proposes replacing two 20-inch pipelines that now rest on the lakebed with a single 30-inch pipeline that would be housed in a proposed utility tunnel 60 to 250 feet beneath the lakebed. The proposed pipeline would involve a new easement and a 99-year lease of public trust property.

The hearing is open to the public, and all members of the public may participate by using the following Microsoft Teams hearing link, https://bit.ly/2P7RVJG, or by calling 248-509-0316 and entering the conference ID number, 998 713 012, followed by #, when prompted. Please note, those wishing to make comments during the hearing may only do so by calling into the hearing using the phone number and conference ID identified above.

The MPSC launched a dedicated webpage, www.michigan.gov/MPSCLine5, to enable the public to monitor Enbridge’s siting application and related requests. Background resources on the MPSC’s siting authority under Act 16 and opportunities for the public to participate are available here.

Those who wish to comment during the Aug. 24 public hearing are strongly encouraged to pre-register by 3 p.m. (Eastern time) on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Members of the public may pre-register by using the registration form at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MPSCLine5PublicHearing or by calling 800-292-9555.

Participants who have pre-registered will be called on first to provide comments during the public hearing. Those unable to pre-register will have the opportunity to be queued up for comments during the hearing.

Additional information about the hearing is available here. The MPSC case file on Enbridge Energy’s application is Case No. U-20763, and filings are publicly available in the MPSC’s E-Docket system.

Public comments and a transcript of the hearing will be filed in the docket. Comments also can be mailed to the Executive Secretary, Michigan Public Service Commission, 7109 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing MI 48917, or emailed to mpscedockets@michigan.gov. Please include the case number (U-20763) in your correspondence.

Members of the public who are speech or hearing impaired may participate by calling 711 and using the Michigan Relay service. More information about this service may be found here. Those who need any additional accommodations may contact the Commission’s Executive Secretary at 517-284-8090.

For information about the MPSC, visit www.Michigan.gov/MPSC, sign up for one of its listservs, or follow the Commission on Twitter.

