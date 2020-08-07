Marquette County Health Department: Protect our vulnerable populations from COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) is releasing some information and reminders about COVID-19, especially protecting vulnerable populations, as students move back to campus.

The MCHD says its been collaborating with Northern Michigan University (NMU) in helping to plan a safe return to campus for returning students and the Marquette community. MCHD says it is confident in NMU’s plan and strategies to address COVID-19 concerns.

But, the health department wants to remind the public that locals and visitors should “remain considerate of vulnerable populations that are more susceptible to severe outcomes of COVID-19.”

Those who are considered vulnerable include:

Older adults

Individuals with underlying medical conditions

Individuals who are obese

Individuals who are immune-compromised

Individuals who live in congregate settings

The health department says to protect these individuals, county residents should consider limiting travel (locally and out of the area), reduce the amount of people you come into contact with, maintain social distancing, and wear a mask in public.

MCHD said this also means higher-risk people should stay vigilant and be cautious.

As a reminder, the health department said all individuals should:

Clean hands often, scrubbing with soap and ware for at least 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitizer if you’re unable to wash your hands.

Stay home when you are sick, and if you must visit a doctor, call ahead before going.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Wear a mask, as the MCHD says it ultimately protects us all.

Maintain social distancing, staying at least six feet or more from anyone outside your household.

