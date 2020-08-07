Advertisement

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build event continues for second day

This week-long event is hosted by the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity to get women busy with their hands, and give Tyler Bialkowski the dream he always wanted.
Women builders building a new home for family.
Women builders building a new home for family.(Remi Murrey)
By Remi Murrey
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - While Friday’s build encouraged women to put their handy skills to the test, a few men showed up too, including the future homeowner.

“It’s really amazing to have all these people getting together to help volunteer, and build a house for a young family just starting out,” said Tyler Bialkowski, the future homeowner.

The construction of the new homeowner’s home is happening through Women’s Build. This week-long event is hosted by the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity to get women busy with their hands, and give Bialkowski the dream he always wanted.

“It’s a huge deal to be able to work on your own house. This is what I’ve always wanted to do too when I was kid,” said Bialkowski.

The Women's Build event kicked off Thursday, where more than 40 volunteers, throughout their three days of working, gave a helping hand to support the new homeowner and his family.

“It’s an event that we wanted to partake in, but the Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build Week, usually falls at the beginning of May, and that’s not really conducive to us because we really can’t even dig a hole in the ground by then, so ours is kind of moved to a better time when the weather’s nicer, and we can actually get people working on the build,” said Marquette County Habitat for Humanity Affiliate Support Manager, Cindy Noble.

“Just to be apart of it, to know that we put the screws in and we put the nails in, and that there’s a family that’s going to live here, it just makes you feel really good inside,” said Kristin Frak, a volunteer.

Bialkowski and his family are expected to move into their new home later this fall.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hotplate asks for parent feedback on new Student Art Enrichment Program

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Staff is developing an Art Enrichment Program for the fall. Artists and teachers are working on lessons and projects to take place at Hotplate’s two locations, as well as some classes that can be offered virtually. As families continue to work through possible learning changes due to COVID-19, the hope is this program could help fill possible art educational gaps.

State

Food Security Council created in Michigan

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Council is tasked with identifying and analyzing the origins of and solutions for food insecurity in Michigan.

News

Historic Michigamme restaurant will close indefinitely

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Mt. Shasta will close temporarily Sunday. If they don't receive job applications soon, then they might have to close their doors permanently.

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer reinstates protections for Michigan workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Under the executive order, employers must treat employees who stay home when they are sick as if he or she were taking medical leave.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
The governor pointed to an uptick in cases and noted that many students will return to in-person instruction over the next month.

State

AG Nessel joins coalition urging federal government action to increase access, affordability for Remdesivir

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug showing promising results for those hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing available in Ironwood Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
From 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. central time on August 12, testing will be happening at Ironwood Public Safety at 123 W. McLeod Avenue in Ironwood.

News

Escanaba flushing fire hydrants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
This is a normal, preventative maintenance which will remove sediments from the pipes.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

DATA millage renewal approved

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Data buses pick up customers and drop them off exactly where they want to go within the covered areas.