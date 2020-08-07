Marquette County Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build event continues for second day

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - While Friday’s build encouraged women to put their handy skills to the test, a few men showed up too, including the future homeowner.

“It’s really amazing to have all these people getting together to help volunteer, and build a house for a young family just starting out,” said Tyler Bialkowski, the future homeowner.

The construction of the new homeowner’s home is happening through Women’s Build. This week-long event is hosted by the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity to get women busy with their hands, and give Bialkowski the dream he always wanted.

“It’s a huge deal to be able to work on your own house. This is what I’ve always wanted to do too when I was kid,” said Bialkowski.

The Women's Build event kicked off Thursday, where more than 40 volunteers, throughout their three days of working, gave a helping hand to support the new homeowner and his family.

“It’s an event that we wanted to partake in, but the Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build Week, usually falls at the beginning of May, and that’s not really conducive to us because we really can’t even dig a hole in the ground by then, so ours is kind of moved to a better time when the weather’s nicer, and we can actually get people working on the build,” said Marquette County Habitat for Humanity Affiliate Support Manager, Cindy Noble.

“Just to be apart of it, to know that we put the screws in and we put the nails in, and that there’s a family that’s going to live here, it just makes you feel really good inside,” said Kristin Frak, a volunteer.

Bialkowski and his family are expected to move into their new home later this fall.

