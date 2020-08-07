LSSU alumnus, Joel Postma, named Michigan’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Lake Superior State University alumnus Joel Postma has been appointed coordinator for missing and murdered indigenous persons for Michigan by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Postma, a 1992 graduate of the criminal justice program and a veteran FBI agent out of Detroit, is one of only 10 coordinators named by the DOJ to investigate such cases involving Native Americans.

This new position is part of a DOJ effort to respond to missing and murdered Native Americans nationwide, in this case, spanning the 12 federally recognized tribes in Michigan. Postma is tasked with identifying cases in Michigan and collaborating with tribal communities and law enforcement.

Earlier in his career, Postma investigated missing children, runaways, drug crimes, and deaths in Indian Country in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He also served on the Tribal Multi-disciplinary Team and Child Protection Team. Postma additionally created a ride-along program to facilitate relations between tribal law enforcement and the FBI.

LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley said, “Joel is a great example of the Superior Education here at LSSU. We are proud of the work that Joel has done, not only during his time at LSSU, but also into his new endeavor.”

About Lake Superior State University: Lake Superior State University is one of Michigan’s most affordable public universities with One-Rate at Lake State tuition for all. Surrounded by three Great Lakes, LSSU is an unsurpassed location for research, innovation, and real-world experiences. Signature programs include fisheries and wildlife management, engineering, nursing, criminal justice, business, robotics engineering, and fire science. In 2019, Lake State launched the first cannabis chemistry program in the nation. Lake State has approximately 2,000 undergraduate students, with 88 percent coming from Michigan, and with every county represented. Ninety percent of full-time students receive financial aid. Learn more at https://www.lssu.edu/.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.