Iron Mountain Public Schools prepares to release district’s return plans

Superintendent Jerry Sardina discusses what the district board is considering in its plans for the upcoming school year.
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain Public Schools is getting ready for release the district’s plans for students’ and teachers’ return to classes.

Superintendent Jerry Sardina said the plan was presented to the board Thursday night and will be announced and approved Monday evening at the board’s regular meeting.

Watch the interviews above to hear about what’s included in the districts plans.

