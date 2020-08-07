In-class instruction to look different this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Schools are moving forward with their back to the classroom protocols, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It seems that overwhelmingly, people want kids back in school, 5 days a week; they want as normal of a school day as possible. To do that, we’re going to have to cooperate and understand there will be some inconveniences along the way,” said the West Iron County Schools superintendent, Chris Thompson.

The West Iron County School Board passed their plan, unanimously on Wednesday. This allows students to come back to the building or opt into online learning.

“I would be hard-pressed not to say that we are a little nervous, with kids going back to school and shared spaces. We know how kids interact with each other, we know growth and development,” said the Dickinson-Iron District Heath Department’s coordinator/clinician, BSN RN, Debbee Horton.

And within the school setting there will be some changes.

“Well…social distancing,” said Thompson.

Over the past few years, many schools have turned to group work and collaboration between students. This year will be different.

“Those small group activities are going to have to be pulled back, with flexible seating,” said Thompson.

Now the chairs in classes are face-forward. With West Iron County Schools going 1 to 1 computing, Thompson says the instruction will utilize that more.

“Making that a tool for education,” said Thompson.

While school starts for West Iron County Tuesday August 25th, it's not just beginning the academic year, it's being able to be flexible and continue to provide children the education they need.

Many of the public-school districts have been working very closely with the health departments the past few months and will continue in the future.

“I think there are some good plans out there,” said Horton.

And with that comes the hope for parents and the school to work together.

“It’s not just starting school; it’s staying in school. That’s where we have to buckle down,” said Thompson.

To see West Iron County Public School’s full plan click here.

