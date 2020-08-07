Advertisement

In-class instruction to look different this year

There will be less group work, more seating spaces and more online work.
A West Iron County school classroom is set-up with chairs facing forward.
A West Iron County school classroom is set-up with chairs facing forward.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Schools are moving forward with their back to the classroom protocols, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It seems that overwhelmingly, people want kids back in school, 5 days a week; they want as normal of a school day as possible. To do that, we’re going to have to cooperate and understand there will be some inconveniences along the way,” said the West Iron County Schools superintendent, Chris Thompson.

The West Iron County School Board passed their plan, unanimously on Wednesday. This allows students to come back to the building or opt into online learning.

“I would be hard-pressed not to say that we are a little nervous, with kids going back to school and shared spaces. We know how kids interact with each other, we know growth and development,” said the Dickinson-Iron District Heath Department’s coordinator/clinician, BSN RN, Debbee Horton.

And within the school setting there will be some changes.

“Well…social distancing,” said Thompson.

Over the past few years, many schools have turned to group work and collaboration between students. This year will be different.

“Those small group activities are going to have to be pulled back, with flexible seating,” said Thompson.

Now the chairs in classes are face-forward. With West Iron County Schools going 1 to 1 computing, Thompson says the instruction will utilize that more.

“Making that a tool for education,” said Thompson.

While school starts for West Iron County Tuesday August 25th, it's not just beginning the academic year, it's being able to be flexible and continue to provide children the education they need.

Many of the public-school districts have been working very closely with the health departments the past few months and will continue in the future.

“I think there are some good plans out there,” said Horton.

And with that comes the hope for parents and the school to work together.

“It’s not just starting school; it’s staying in school. That’s where we have to buckle down,” said Thompson.

To see West Iron County Public School’s full plan click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Marquette County Health Department: Protect our vulnerable populations from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The MCHD says its been collaborating with Northern Michigan University in helping to plan a safe return to campus for returning students and the Marquette community.

Back to School & Beyond

State launches college town COVID-19 Workplace Safety Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The series of webinars will help college town retail, bars, restaurants and other businesses protect employees and customers from COVID-19.

News

Iron Mountain Public Schools prepares to release district’s return plans

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Superintendent Jerry Sardina discusses what the district board is considering in its plans for the upcoming school year.

Back to School & Beyond

Back-to-School supplies a little different this year

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jawor
As for traditional school supplies, many schools including Kingsford Middle School, are stressing how important it is for students to have their own set of supplies.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Gov. Whitmer signs executive order requiring masks at child care centers, camps

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
Michigan has seen COVID-19 outbreaks at these locations, adding to the mounting evidence that children can contract and spread the virus.

News

Negaunee Public Schools announce return to learning plan

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The district is set to start in-person classes five days a week Sept. 1.

Back to School & Beyond

School nurses weigh-in on upcoming school year

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The Michigan Association of school nurses, and the national association of school nurses are also providing guidance.

Back to School & Beyond

NMU shares Safe on Campus plan during LSCP Webinar

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By Doug Lindblom
NMU has created work groups in different subject areas to start planning for a response to COVID-19. One of the most prominent plans is the wide-spread testing of employees and students prior to the start of the semester. However, the team believes that additional requirements for sanitation and classroom reconfiguration will also be key to a safe return.

Back to School & Beyond

Gwinn Area Public Schools Board of Education approves return to school plan

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
|
By Doug Lindblom
It includes a heightened need for hand washing and sanitation of all work spaces throughout the day. The plan also requires all students and staff to wear a mask during the school day. Each phase of the plan was formulated by a committee of teachers, board members and parents who each were able to voice their concerns.

Back to School & Beyond

What parents can expect when sending kids back to school

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
What parents can expect when they send their kids back to school in the fall at Superior Central Schools.