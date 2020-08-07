Hotplate asks for parent feedback on new Student Art Enrichment Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hotplate Pottery and Clayworks is asking for parents feedback on a new program for elementary and middle school students.

Staff is developing an Art Enrichment Program for the fall. Artists and teachers are working on lessons and projects to take place at Hotplate’s two locations, as well as some classes that can be offered virtually.

As families continue to work through possible learning changes due to COVID-19, the hope is this program could help fill possible art educational gaps.

“We do know that art is really important. It’s a huge tool that kids can use to destress, and to kind of process some of the things that they are going through too. So, we really wanted to use our expertise,” said Melissa Sprouse, Owner of Hotplate Pottery and Clayworks.

