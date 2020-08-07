Historic Michigamme restaurant will close indefinitely

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mt. Shasta will close their doors Sunday until they hire more employees.

Owner, Scott Holman, said it’s better to close until they can get more help to better serve the guests than to stay open, short of staff, and not provide the best service.

The general manager, Patrick Parsley, said most of their current employees are returning to school and will not be able to work.

They contribute the lack of employees to the government funding people who are unemployed are receiving.

“Unemployment benefits is an incentive for people to stay home with their kids or enjoy the nice summer that we’re having and make more money than they would if they went to work. And that’s not helpful to any restaurant.”

If they do not receive applicants soon, the restaurant may have to close permanently.

Mt. Shasta is hiring servers, bartenders and cooks. Training will be available, and no previous experience is needed. For more information call on how to apply call 906-662-0120.

