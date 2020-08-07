Advertisement

Escanaba flushing fire hydrants

There may be a drop in water pressure during testing periods.
Escanaba Water Department entrance.
Escanaba Water Department entrance.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba’s Water Department will begin flushing fire hydrants Monday, August 10 through the end of the month. The fire hydrants will be worked on from 7:30 a.m. until midnight each day.

This is a normal, preventative maintenance which will remove sediments from the pipes. It will ensure the water remains fresh and help the city determine if a fire hydrant is in good working condition.

The water department plans to begin in residential areas to avoid disturbances in commercial areas. If you notice discolored water in your home, run your water on cold, not hot, until the water clears. Using hot water will put the sediments into your hot water heater and you’ll then have to empty the heater to clean it out.

The department also encourages you to not wash laundry in the discolored water because they might stain your clothes.

“When we say flush, we’re going to open up a hydrant to increase the velocity inside the main. That velocity will produce a scouring effect and remove sediment and build up,” said Jeff Lampi, Escanaba Wastewater Superintendent.

If you do drink the discolored water, don’t worry, the water department says the discolored water is still potable. However, drinking it is not recommended.

