Dry Friday weather will trend damp in time for this weekend

High pressure weakens and fades off to the east late Friday. Unsettled weather will accompany a very warm, humid air-mass as a series of frontal boundaries cross Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this weekend.

Friday: Mostly Sunny, warm and dry.

Highs: Near 80° into the 80s inland with the coolest readings near Lake Michigan

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning rain and storms shifting eastward from the western U.P.

Highs: near 80

Sunday: Warm and humid, sunny to partly cloudy and dry through early afternoon. Areas of heavy rain and storms may redevelop in the evening.

Highs: mainly 80s

Look for a front to pass through Upper Michigan on Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Drier, less humid air is expected to filter in behind the front.

