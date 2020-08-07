COVID-19 testing available in Ironwood Wednesday

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - No-cost COVID-19 testing is available in Ironwood on Wednesday.

From 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. central time on August 12, testing will be happening at Ironwood Public Safety at 123 W. McLeod Avenue in Ironwood.

The testing is available at no cost. No insurance or doctor’s order is needed, but a valid photo ID is required. Pre-registration isn’t required for this testing.

Visit Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest to learn more about coronavirus testing throughout the state.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus. To see current COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.