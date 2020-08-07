Advertisement

COVID-19 testing available in Ironwood Wednesday

From 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. central time on August 12, testing will be happening at Ironwood Public Safety at 123 W. McLeod Avenue in Ironwood.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - No-cost COVID-19 testing is available in Ironwood on Wednesday.

The testing is available at no cost. No insurance or doctor’s order is needed, but a valid photo ID is required. Pre-registration isn’t required for this testing.

Visit Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest to learn more about coronavirus testing throughout the state.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus. To see current COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

