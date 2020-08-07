A safe place for grieving lost pets

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the Delta County Animal Shelter’s newest additions is its one-mile dog walk. But did you know it also has a Pet Memorial Wind Chime Garden?

It’s an area dedicated for people who have lost their pets. They can visit the garden, sit on a bench by the crick, listen to the wind chimes, and remember their pet.

You can purchase a wind chime to be placed in the garden in memory of your pet. Or, if you want someone to talk to, you’re encouraged to call the animal shelter ahead of time and someone will come sit with you.

“We really want the community to utilize this space – it’s a beautiful area. If you are grieving, just know you’re not alone and we’re here to help,” said Susan Gartland, Director at the Delta County Animal Shelter.

The animal shelter says it recognizes that pet grief is real and if you need help, don’t hesitate to reach out.

You can contact the Delta County Animal Shelter at (906) 789-0230.

