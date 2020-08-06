Woman rescued from water off Little Presque Isle

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -According to Law Enforcement on scene a woman went missing off of Little Presque Isle around 2:45 Thursday afternoon.

Local kayakers and swimmers attempted to locate the woman but were unsuccessful.

Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Chocolay Township Police and other law enforcement arrived on the scene.

They located and performed CPR on the woman. She was able to be resuscitated but the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

TV6 and FOX UP will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.