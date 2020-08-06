Advertisement

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases climb to more than 600 Thursday

Out of the 41,009 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.26 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 6.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan have reached more than 600 total cases as of Thursday.

On August 6, the U.P. added 11 new cases. Four new cases were reported in Marquette County, while Gogebic County added three. Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson and Iron counties each reported one new case Thursday. Eight recoveries were added Thursday--four in Alger County, two in Schoolcraft County, and one each in Mackinac and Chippewa counties.

Two cases previously listed as positive were also removed.

One case was removed from Ontonagon County Thursday. According to the Western U.P. Health Department, the case was removed because of reporting delays, and that some cases are reported as “suspect” until the team has a chance to verify the results. Ontonagon County now has a total of five confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A case was also removed from Mackinac County Thursday in MDHHS data. LMAS District Health Department said it was a probable case, not confirmed, so was moved to probable cases.

As of Thursday, August 6 at 5:00 p.m., there have been a total of 605 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 217 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at four, as of Monday’s totals, in Upper Michigan. Of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, there are four COVID-19 patients in UP Health System hospitals, but none in the ICU, as of August 3. Data for August 6 has not been updated at the time of posting. This data is available through MDHHS.

Michigan reported 722 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 85,429. Twenty-six new deaths were reported statewide, 17 from Vital Records Review, which means 6,247 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 60,022.

Thursday, It was also announced there will be free COVID-19 testing at the Northern Waters Casino in Watersmeet on Saturday for Michigan and Wisconsin residents. For more information on that, click here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

