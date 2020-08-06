UPPCO seeking proposals from developers of utility scale renewable energy installations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release) - Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) is seeking qualifications and competitive proposals from qualified developers of utility scale renewable energy installations, following approval of its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) by the Michigan Public Service Commission in February of this year.

The approved IRP enables UPPCO to transition its energy portfolio to more than 50 percent clean, reliable, and affordable energy by 2025 through the addition of new renewable energy generation facilities in the Upper Peninsula.

“Our IRP establishes the company’s long-term plan for meeting the future energy needs of our customers,” said Brett French, Vice President of Business Development and Communications. “Renewable energy has become a viable, cost-competitive resource in recent years. Under the settlement that was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, our customers will benefit from considerable cost savings and increased reliability in the future. The approved plan capitalizes on technological advancements, reductions in construction costs, and appreciable cost savings produced by new generation facilities.”

UPPCO’s solicitation is intended to produce considerable benefits for the company’s customers by competitively bidding the projects. The company plans to issue its Request for Proposal this fall and anticipates selection of the developer by the end of the year.

Developers that are interested in submitting a proposal for UPPCO’s consideration are encouraged to submit their Statement of Qualifications through the project portal at http://uppco.wspis.com/.

“We’re excited to be bringing new renewable energy projects to the Upper Peninsula,” said French. “These projects will create new jobs, grow our economy and enhance the reliability of the grid for many years to come.”

For more information pertaining to UPPCO, please visit www.uppco.com.

