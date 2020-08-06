Advertisement

U.P. Cycle raises awareness about environment

It's an art show like no other
Dale Wedig's "Rico" made of scrap metal and plastic.
Dale Wedig's "Rico" made of scrap metal and plastic.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Cycle is one of the Bonifas Art Center’s longest shows.

“U.P. Cycle is a show that highlights the talents of our local artists and how they repurpose different found objects or reusing, recycling, reducing the amount of stuff that goes into the landfill,” said Kate Oman, Bonifas Gallery Coordinator.

Works of art were created using items that would’ve been thrown out otherwise.

“UP Cycle came to me while I was sitting at an opening reception for a Marquette artist named Stella Larkin,” said Oman.

Larkin created a mandala out of plastic she and her husband found on the shore of Lake Superior after a storm – and they collected a lot.

“It’s 200 ft. of space and they have a hockey bag full of plastic as well that they collected off of this beach that otherwise would’ve been washed into the lake,” said Oman.

Larkin’s inspiration came from artwork she saw in another state.

“She mentioned a group called washedashore.org and it was because of a piece she saw in Florida that she was really inspired to start working with more repurposing points in her art,” said Oman.

As an artist herself, Oman found inspiration for her artwork using old packaging and toner cartridges.

“I started constructing this cityscape that shows the energies and the elements that we take the resources and how we’re using them faster than we can actually replace them,” Oman.

Oman’s piece “Current Rate of Usage” received one of two honorable mentions. The other went to Larry Godfrey with “Tormented Vietnam Mind: Bent but not Broken.”

Third place is Rose Peltier’s piece “Magic Square.”

Deb Abramson’s “Another Bright Idea” took second place.

And first place is Leonard Fieber’s “Ant Nest in Butternut.”

The judge also added a Juror’s Purchase Award which was awarded to Vicky Shirley with “Internet Interruptions.”

“One piece of art spoke so much to my own sensibilities surrounding concepts between the natural and mand-made worlds, texture and tine, 2D vs 3D and asymmetrical harmony...” said Brian Kakas, juror for U.P. Cycle.

There are still more awards to give out – two People’s Choice Awards. “When you come to the Bonifas, we encourage you to pick out a People’s Choice Award. Pick out your favorite piece and put it in a little recycled jar there,” said Oman.

The artwork with the most votes will receive a free Bonifas membership. The second People’s Choice Award is sponsored by St. Vinnies in Escanaba. This winner will receive a 50 percent off their entire order coupon as well as an opportunity to “dumpster dive” in the warehouse. Those winners will be announced at the end of the show.

The Bonifas would like to thank its sponsors, Escanaba’s Goodwill, St. Vincent De Paul and the Delta Wide Recycling Center.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Record-breaking turnout for Primary Election Day in Michigan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Remi Murrey
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says just over 2.5 million people voted in this August primary, with 1.6 million voters casting their ballot through the mail, making this the highest number of absentee ballots ever casted in Michigan’s history.

News

Attorney General Nessel sets plans to enforce COVID-19 protections at long-term care facilities

Updated: 9 minutes ago
An executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlines required protections at these facilities, safeguarding the health and safety of residents and employees. These include mask mandates, visitor restrictions and required communication of positive cases. Willful violations of these orders are a criminal offense, which carries a penalty of 90 days in jail and a $500 fine for each offense.

News

Mobile food pantries coming to Copper Country this month

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Portage Health Foundation is bringing trucks to L’Anse, Ontonagon and Houghton.

Press Release

$347K federal funds invested in Upper Peninsula communities

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Areas receiving funds are Menominee County, Bessemer, Ironwood, Calumet, Gogebic County and Caspian.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases climb to more than 600 Thursday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Out of the 41,009 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.26 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 6.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Marquette Lions Club to host second can drive Saturday, Aug. 8

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
From 10 a.m. - noon, cans and plastic bottles will be collected at the Lions Lakeside Park in Marquette. It will be a drive through style event, with volunteers unloading the cans and bottles from cars to limit possible exposure to COVID-19. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Lions Club Worldwide Initiatives and local organizations, including Bay Cliff Health Camp and the Salvation Army.

News

DATA millage renewal approved

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
Data buses pick up customers and drop them off exactly where they want to go within the covered areas.

News

Niagara police department receives grant for first responders training

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The $3,670 grant was from the Twin Cities Emergency Providers Fund which was set up in 2016.

News

Golf Scramble for YMCA’s Annual Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
The Annual Campaign helps families in need pay for Y services.